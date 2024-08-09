This Is What 49 Looks Like When You Are Mahesh Babu. See Birthday Wishes From Namrata Shirodkar And Family

Happy Birthday, Mahesh Babu. The Telugu superstar turns 49 today. On this special day, his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, and their son Gautam posted heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy. Wishing the love of her life, Namrata shared a snapshot of Mahesh Babu on Instagram. In the image, Mahesh Babu looks dapper in an all-black ensemble. In the caption, she tagged her husband and wrote, “Another year, another reason to celebrate the amazing man you are. Life with you is a blockbuster that just keeps getting better. Happy birthday my superstar, my partner, and my love. Here's to many more.” She also attached a bunch of black heart emojis to the text. Chunky Panday was amongst the first ones to comment on the post. He wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday dear Mahesh.”

The superstar's son, Gautam also shared an image on Instagram to mark his father's birthday. In the picture, the actor is seen spending quality time with his son in a snowy location. “Happy Birthday, Nanna! You're a superstar in everything you do… Here's to celebrating you and your awesomeness today and everyday!” Gautam wrote in his caption.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in February 2005. The couple first met on the sets of their film Vamsi. Mahesh and Namrata welcomed son Gautam in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

Oh, and Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law, actress Shilpa Shrodkar, also shared an adorable wish. In the photo shared by her on Instagram, the two can be seen posing for the camera. The side note read, “Happy happy happy birthday my dearest Mahesh. May God bless you with Love, Laughter, best health and all the success you desire forever Blessings in Abundance today and forever.”

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram. Up next, he will be featured in an untitled project directed by SS Rajamouli.