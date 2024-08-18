Advertisement

Namrata Shirodkar Shares Pics From Sis-In-Law Priyanka Ghattamaneni's Baby Shower: "Can't Wait To Welcome The Little One"

Namrata Shirodkar got married to Mahesh Babu in February 2005

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Namrata Shirodkar Shares Pics From Sis-In-Law Priyanka Ghattamaneni's Baby Shower: "Can't Wait To Welcome The Little One"
Namrata shared this image. (courtesy: NamrataShirodkar)
New Delhi:

Head over to Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram handle. The actress has shared a special post from the Seemantham ceremony of her sister-in-law, Priyanka Ghattamaneni, who is the wife of Bobby Ghattamaneni (Mahesh Babu's cousin). Seemantham is a traditional South Indian baby shower, where family and friends gather to perform rituals and chant mantras for the health and well-being of the mother and child. In Namrata's post, the mom-to-be is seen wearing a beautiful brocade saree. The first image features Priyanka, Namrata, and other family members, while the next frame captures Priyanka and Namrata posing together for the camera. The last slide is a solo shot of Priyanka, where her pregnancy glow takes centre stage. In her caption, Namrata wrote, “Sending love and blessings to Priyanka Ghattamaneni on her #Seemantham. May this special time bring joy, health, and happiness to you, and your little one. Can't wait to welcome the little one into our little Ghattamaneni world.”

Namrata Shirodkar's sister actress Shilpa Shirodkar was among the first ones to comment on the post. She dropped red heart emojis.

Namrata Shirodkar never misses a chance to celebrate the special moments in her family's life. Just a few days ago, her husband, superstar Mahesh Babu, celebrated his 49th birthday. To mark the occasion, she shared a snap of the love of her life. The image shows the actor dressed in an all-black OOTD.

“Another year, another reason to celebrate the amazing man you are. Life with you is a blockbuster that just keeps getting better. Happy birthday my superstar, my partner, and my love. Here's to many more,” she wrote in the caption.

Namrata Shirodkar got married to Mahesh Babu in February 2005. The lovebirds first met on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed son Gautam in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012. In terms of work, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram. 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Namrata Shirodkar, Priyanka Ghattamaneni
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Arshad Warsi Slams Prabhas' Portrayal In Kalki 2898 AD: "He Was Like A Joker"
Namrata Shirodkar Shares Pics From Sis-In-Law Priyanka Ghattamaneni's Baby Shower: "Can't Wait To Welcome The Little One"
National Awards 2024: Nithya Menen On <i>Thiruchitrambalam</i> After Big Win: "Performances That Look Simple On The Outside..."
Next Article
National Awards 2024: Nithya Menen On Thiruchitrambalam After Big Win: "Performances That Look Simple On The Outside..."
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;