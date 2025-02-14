On Valentine's Day, Shilpa Shirodkar Shares A Sweet Message For Sister Namrata Shirodkar

Valentine's Day turned extra special for Namrata Shirodkar as her sister Shilpa Shirodkar came up with the sweetest wish for her sibling. Shilpa posted a series of pictures with Namrata on Instagram, highlighting their camaraderie.

The snaps feature their selfie game that is right on point. Dressed in casual outfits, the two pose for the lens, flashing their smiles.

Shilpa's lovely side note read, “Sisters are the glue that holds hearts together. Forever grateful to you! Also, Happy Valentine's Day, sister. PS: Don't fight with me for a cheesy caption.”

Reacting to the post, Namrata wrote, “Oh god! This is cheesy, but I love you (red heart emoji).”

Days before the Bigg Boss 18 finale on January 19, 2025, Shilpa Shirodkar was eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Shilpa had previously shared that Namrata and her husband, actor Mahesh Babu were unsupportive of her Bigg Boss entry. Her comment led to incessant trolling of the couple.

Shilpa, however, clarified her statement in an interview with Galatta India.

She said, “Oh my God! Come on! You're not gonna judge a relationship based on a post. It's ridiculous! And truly honestly, yeh seekha hai maine Bigg Boss ke ghar mein (And honestly, this is what I have learned inside the Bigg Boss house). I don't care what people say. I know what my family means to me. I know how much I mean to them. And I know that's all that matters."

During one of the Bigg Boss 18 episodes, Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter Anoushka Ranjit appeared on the reality show.

During a conversation with India Today, Anoushka revealed that both Namrata and Mahesh Babu have sent a message to Shilpa.

Anoushka said, “It's interesting how both of them had the same thing to say. They told me to tell mom that they are so proud of her, and can't wait to see her with the trophy."

Shilpa Shirodkar marked her Bollywood debut with the 1989 film Bhrashtachar. She is credited with films like Trinetra (1991), Benaam Badsha (1991), Yodha (1991), Lakshmanrekha (1991), Swarg Yahan Narak Yahan (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), and Dil Hi To Hai (1992).