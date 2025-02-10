Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar And A Glimpse Of "20 Beautiful Years"

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their two decades of wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Mahesh Babu shared a candid picture with his wife. In the picture, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar can be seen laughing their heart out.

The caption read, "You, me and 20 beautiful years...To forever with you NSG."

Twinkle Khanna dropped a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments section. Sonali Bendre dropped a string of emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu never miss to set couple goals.

Last year, Namrata Shirodkar offered fans a glimpse into the intimate celebrations of Gautam's birthday. The first frame captures Gautam, seated in front of a birthday cake, smiling.

Mahesh Babu, Namrata, and Sitara stood behind Gautam, looking at the camera and smiling wide. The photo carousel also features some of Gautam's friends who attended the intimate birthday bash. Along with the post, Namrata wrote, "About last night. Celebrating 18 years of loving and living (three black heart emojis)". Take a look:

A few days ago, Mahesh Babu dropped a beautiful picture of Namarta Shirodkar on her 53rd birthday.

Here, she is posing against a snowy backdrop.

In the caption, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy Birthday, NSG! Thank you for making every day brighter and better. Celebrating the incredible woman you are today and always."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in February 2005. The couple first met on the sets of Telugu film Vamsi (2000).

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram. Up next, the actor will be featured in an untitled project directed by SS Rajamouli. The film went on floors in Hyderabad earlier this month.