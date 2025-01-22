Mahesh Babu's Loved-Up Birthday Post For Namrata Shirodkar: "Celebrating The Woman You Are"

Happy birthday, Namrata Shirodkar. She turns 53 today. On this special occasion, Namrata received a heartfelt message from her husband, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu has also shared a photo of Namrata on Instagram. Here, she is posing against a snowy backdrop.

In the caption, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy Birthday, NSG! Thank you for making every day brighter and better. Celebrating the incredible woman you are today and always!

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's son, Gautam Ghattamaneni also shared a cute birthday note on the super important day. In the picture, Namrata is seen posing with Gautam and daughter Sitara. “Happy Birthday, Amma! Today is your special day, and I'm missing you so much. Thank you for everything you do and continue to do for us. Love you!” Gautam wrote in his caption.

To wish her “amma” a very happy birthday, Sitara Ghattamaneni shared an adorable wish for her Amma. In the photo shared on Instagram, the mother-daughter duo can be seen posing for a selfie. The side note read, “I just love, love, love you, and I'm so lucky to call you mine. Wishing you the happiest birthday ever, Amma you deserve the world and more!”

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in February 2005. The couple first met on the sets of Vamsi.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram. Up next, the actor will be featured in an untitled project directed by SS Rajamouli. The film went on floors in Hyderabad earlier this month.