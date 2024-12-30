Is Mahesh Babu Playing Lord Krishna In Prabhas' <i>Kalki 2</i>? Director Nag Ashwin Reveals

Director Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD was one of the biggest hits of the year. Headlined by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, the film impressed the audience with its unique story blended with futuristic themes and ancient Indian epics.

In a pivotal scene in the movie, a silhouette of Lord Krishna appeared in front of Prabhas as Karna in the Kurukshetra war, sparking debate about who would play Krishna in the sequel. Even though Krishnakumar Balasubramanian played the part in Kalki 2898 AD, there were speculations about Mahesh Babu or Nani joining the upcoming sequel as Lord Krishna.

In a recent media interaction, Nag Ashwin addressed the rumours of Mahesh Babu joining the Kalki universe. The filmmaker said, "I did not want to show the face of Lord Krishna in the Kalki universe. But, if there is a full-length role, I think Mahesh Babu will be apt. I believe the film would collect huge numbers," quoted Indian Express.

While Nag Ashwin did not confirm Mahesh Babu's appearance in the Kalki sequel, he expressed his belief in the actor to "pull off" the role of Lord Krishna. Nag Ashwin said, "I really love Mahesh Babu garu in the film Khaleja. The situation is so beautiful. Even if we imagine him in the role of Krishna, I am sure he will pull it off."

Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27 this year. With an overwhelming response, the film earned over Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide.

Apart from the lead cast, Kalki 2898 AD featured guest appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma.