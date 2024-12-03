<i>Pushpa 2</i> Breaks Pre-Sale Records Of <i>Baahubali 2</i>, <i>KGF 2</i>, <i>Kalki 2898 AD</i>

Pushpa 2: The Rule is already making waves at the box office, even before its theatrical release. Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film has become the fastest movie to sell over 12 lakh tickets on BookMyShow. It has also surpassed the advance booking records of blockbusters like Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and Kalki 2898 AD. Film trade experts predict that the film's opening day collection could reach an impressive ₹250 crore. Major cinema chains are screening over 20 shows daily, with the number expected to rise as audience excitement grows. In advance bookings alone, Pushpa 2: The Rule has amassed ₹52.74 crore, including ₹35.17 crore from the domestic market and ₹17.57 crore from the global box office. The hype surrounding the Sukumar directorial suggests it could set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

A few days ago, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna attended a press meet in Mumbai to promote Pushpa 2: The Rule. The duo not only spoke about the film but also stole the spotlight with their energetic dance moves. In a viral video, both actors, dressed in matching black outfits, can be seen grooving to the beats of Angaaron, a song from the movie. The official Instagram page of Pushpa 2 shared the clip with the caption, “The moment of the evening. Pushpa Raj and Srivalli dance for the #Angaaron song at the #Pushpa2IconicPressMeet.” Check it out:

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The movie will be hitting the big screens on December 5. Allu Arjun returns as Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the project has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).