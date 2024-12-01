<i>Pushpa 2</i> Advance Booking Update: Allu Arjun's Film Sells Over 2.8 Lakh Tickets, Earns Rs 8.65 Crore

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most highly anticipated projects of the year. After several changes in its release date, the film is finally set to hit the big screens on December 5. With advance bookings now open, cinephiles are eagerly securing their seats for the opening day. So far, the film has sold 2,87,366 tickets and collected ₹8.65 crore through advance bookings for day one, as per a Sacnilk report. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in 2D, 3D and IMAX 2D formats in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

For 2D screenings, 1,03,046 tickets have been sold for Telugu shows, 1,31,256 tickets for Hindi shows, 898 tickets for Tamil shows, 2,260 tickets for Malayalam shows and only 4 tickets for Kannada shows. In 3D screenings, 44,803 tickets have been sold for Hindi shows, 1,509 tickets for Telugu shows and 10 tickets for Tamil shows. For the IMAX 2D experience, 2,571 tickets have been booked for Hindi shows, while 1,009 tickets have been reserved for Tamil screenings.

You must be living under a rock if you do not know that Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Once again, Allu Arjun will be seen as Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika Mandanna will return as his wife, Srivalli, in the upcoming instalment of the franchise. Directed by Sukumar, the film also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in key roles. Sreeleela makes a guest appearance in the song Kissik. The film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their banners, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).