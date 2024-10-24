Allu Arjun Confirms <i>Pushpa 2: The Rule</i> New Release Date. Bonus - New Poster

For all the movie buffs waiting for Pushpa 2: The Rule, we have an update. The movie has a new release date once again. The film, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, will now hit the big screens on December 5. It is worth noting that the movie was previously slated for release a day later, on December 6. Before that, the makers had announced August 15 as the release date. Now, announcing the new date, Allu Arjun has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the poster, we see Allu Arjun dressed as his character, holding a gun with a cigar in his mouth. The side note read, “Pushpa 2: The Rule on Dec 5th.”

In June, when the makers postponed Pushpa 2: The Rule's release date from August 16 to November 6, they shared an elaborate note on X. The note read, "Pushpa 2 The Rule is one of the most anticipated Indian films. Following the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise, our responsibility to deliver excellence has increased significantly. We have been tirelessly working to complete the movie and release it on time. However, due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work, we will not be releasing the film on August 15th, 2024. This decision is made in the best interests of the film, the audience, and all stakeholders. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience on the big screen without compromising quality.”

It continued, "The overwhelming response to our teasers and songs across all languages has been heartening, and we promise to deliver a film that you will truly love. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the audiences and our partners worldwide for their unwavering support. The media and film industries have also been incredibly supportive. Pushpa 2 The Rule will now be released worldwide on December 6th, 2024. We are committed to giving you the best, and you will see only the best in cinemas.”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The franchise has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.