New Releases This Week - <i>Pushpa 2: The Rule</i>, <i>Black Doves</i> And More

With December finally here, the Christmas spirit is already in the air. It is that time when we just want to snuggle in cosy beds with a bowl of warm popcorn and a cup of piping hot chocolate. And of course, our favourite movies make it all the more special, right, cinephiles? This week, there is no shortage of entertainment, with several big theatrical and OTT releases lined up to keep us entertained. From the highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule hitting the theatre screens to Jigra making its OTT debut, there is plenty to look forward to. Here is a list of movies and shows you can catch this week (December 2 to December 8):

1. That Christmas - Netflix (December 4)

This animated Christmas fantasy comedy film is based on Curtis's children's Christmas book trilogy That Christmas and Other Stories. The film premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in October this year.

2. Pushpa 2: The Rule - Theatres (December 5)

This list can not be complete without mentioning Pushpa 2: The Rule. Headlined by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, it is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Bengali.

3. Amaran - Netflix (December 5)

Rajkumar Periasamy's film is all set to make its OTT debut. The movie follows Indhu Rebecca Varghese (played by Sai Pallavi), the wife of Major Mukund Varadarajan (played by Sivakarthikeyan). Indhu narrates the life of the Major on her way to New Delhi to receive the Ashoka Chakra.

4. Black Doves - Netflix (December 5)

This action drama features Keira Knightley, Sarah Lancashire, Ben Whishaw and Andrew Koji in key roles. The series has been created by Joe Barton.

5. Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story - Prime Video (December 5)

This four-part documentary delves into the dark side of Lisa Frank Inc., a brand that defined girlhood for an entire generation of Americans, only to vanish seemingly without a trace. Directed by Arianna LaPenne.

6. Agni - Prime Video (December 6)

Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, this film highlights the bravery and sacrifices made by firefighters. The Prime Video original features Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora and Kabir Shah.

7. Jigra - Netflix (December 6)

The Vasan Bala directorial, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, was released in cinemas in October. For those who missed it on the big screen, be ready with a bowl of popcorn because it will stream on Netflix starting December 6.

8. Mary - Netflix (December 6)

This Netflix original narrates the story of Mary (played by Noa Cohen), a young Jewish girl who lives in Nazareth with her parents, Anne (played by Hilla Vidor) and Joachim (played by Ori Pfeffer). She is presented at the temple in preparation for her marriage to Joseph (played by Ido Tako).

9. The Sticky - Prime Video (December 6)

Get ready for a fun ride with this comedy-drama featuring Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos and Guillaume Cyr. The show follows Ruth Landry, a determined maple syrup farmer who, in defiance of a ruthless system, forms a team to pull off the Canadian heist of the century.

10. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter - Netflix (December 7)

This holiday variety music special will feature pop icon Sabrina Carpenter performing songs from her holiday EP Fruitcake, along with other chart-topping holiday covers. The project will also include guest performances, comedic cameos and unexpected duets.