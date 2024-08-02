<i>VD12</i>: On Vijay Deverakonda's New Poster, A Comment From Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda's latest Instagram entry received a special reaction from his rumoured girlfriend, Rashmika Madanna. The actor dropped a poster from his upcoming unnamed film, featuring him in a fierce avatar. In the poster, Vijay is seen with his mouth open and face lifted, with some blood visible below his eye. Sporting short hair and a trimmed beard, he gazes upwards in the rain with squinted eyes. While the project's name remains under wraps, Vijay shared the poster of his 12th film with his initials— #VD 12. The movie is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas. The title of the film will be announced this August, and it is set to hit theatres on March 28, 2025. In his caption, Vijay wrote, “His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March, 2025.”

Reacting to the post, Vijay Deverakonda's biggest cheerleader Rashmika Mandanna drooped fire and raised hands emojis. Actress Raashii Khanna also posted fire emojis.

Rashmika Mandanna also reshared Vijay Deverakonda's film poster on X (formerly known as Twitter). Her side note read, “Madness,” accompanied by a fire emoji.

In terms of work, Vijay Deverakonda recently made a guest appearance in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The mythological sci-fi drama featured Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles. Apart from Vijay, Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli and Dulquer Salmaan also gave cameo appearances in the movie.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna last appeared in Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and others. She has many projects in the line-up including Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, Chhava, Sikandar and Kubera.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have shared screen space in movies such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.