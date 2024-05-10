On Rashmika Mandanna's New Post, A Repeat Of 'International Crush' Comments

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post has captured the Internet's undivided attention. The actress shared a series of stunning pictures, where she is seen wearing a white shirt over a beige camisole. Needless to say, Rashmika's fans have given a thumbs up to her new avatar in the comments section. Many referred to her as a "national crush" and even "international crush." A fan even declared that Rashmika is the "desi Selena Gomez." A user spoke on everyone's behalf when he said, “So cute.” An Instagrammer added, "Pretty eyes, pretty smile, if I may say, you're the prettiest." Another fan remarked, "The temperature is already too hot, and you are just increasing it." A comment, under the album, read, "It's impossible... my God, how can you be so perfect?!"

Check out the pictures below:

It is not the first time that Rashmika Mandanna has made heads turn with her charisma. While attending the premiere of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the star wore a green sequined Anarkali. Sharing the album, the actress wrote, “Heeramandi night.” Fans were quick enough to drop red hearts and fire emojis under the post.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. The film will hit the big screens on August 15. Earlier this year, in an interview, Rashmika opened up about her role in the movie. The actress told Pinkvilla, “My role in Pushpa 2 is that now she has become the wife and with becoming the wife of Pushpa, there are still some responsibilities to carry. In Pushpa 2, there is a lot more drama and bigger conflicts that we are facing as characters. It's going to be a lot more masala in part 2.” Rashmika Mandanna added, “One thing I am going to promise is that it's going to be massive. We are halfway through. We were just shooting a massive song sequence and when I will go back, I will be shooting another song.”

In addition to Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in Salman Khan's Sikandar. Click here to know the details.