This Is Not A Drill: Salman Khan's Sikandar Co-Star Is Rashmika Mandanna

Salman and Rashmika will co-star for the first time.(courtesy: YouTube)

Salman Khan announced his next project on Eid this year and it is titled Sikandar. On Thursday, the makers (Nadiadwala Grandson) announced that Rashmika Mandanna has been cast in the film opposite Salman. "Welcoming the fabulous Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar. Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on Eid 2025," read the caption on the post. Meanwhile, an excited Rashmika Mandanna, on her Instagram story, wrote on Thursday morning, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is... Sikandar. I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

This is what Rashmika Mandanna posted:

Take a look at what the makers shared:

The closest Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna came to sharing screen space was on the TV reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by the superstar. Rashmika attended the show with co-star Neena Gupta. Rashmika was on the show for the promotions of her debut Hindi film Goodbye.

Salman Khan has teamed up with AR Murugadoss (best known for directing Ghajini) for Sikandar. AR Murugadoss announced the news on his Instagram handle and he wrote, "Eid Mubarak! Immerse yourself in the magic of 'Sikandar' as it unfolds on the big screen EID 2025! Sajid Nadiadwala Presents Salman Khan in and as Sikandar. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025."

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi last year. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Last year, the actor also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan was seen as the host for the 17th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, which was won by Munawar Faruqui.