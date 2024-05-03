In Pics: A Glimpse Of Rashmika Mandanna's Tattoo

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: rashmikamandanna)

Leave whatever you are doing and head straight to Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram page. The actress has shared a series of sun-kissed pictures highlighting her tattoo —“Irreplaceable.” In the opening frame, the actress is seen making a heart shape using her hands. FYI: she has covered her face with a heart gesture. In the last frame, Rashmika has covered her face with her forearms. Don't miss her million-dollar smile. Along with the pictures, the actress wrote, “When you know you have good light on you but taking selfies makes you feel super duper shy.”

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's post below:

It is not the first time Rashmika Mandanna has allowed fans to take a look at her tattoo. A few weeks ago, Rashmika shared a bunch of images from a magazine shoot. Here, she is seen rocking a killer look. Of course, we can see the tattoo.

Here is another image of Rashmika Mandanna's oh-so-amazing tattoo:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. The film is set to hit the big screens on August 15.

Rashmika Mandanna is best-known for her performances in films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Kirik Party, Chamak, Anjani Putra, Sita Ramam, Varisu and Sarileru Neekevvaru, to name a few. She became a household name after starring in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra last year.