Rashmika Mandanna Confirms She And Vijay Deverakonda Are Looking For 'A Script Together'

Rashmika shared this image. (courtesy: RashmikaMandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna, who is in Japan to attend the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, shared that she and Vijay Deverakonda are looking for an opportunity to work together in her conversation with Pinkvilla. Rashmika, who co-starred with Vijay in Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, told Pinkvilla, "We're definitely looking for a script together. It's been really long, and I can see that fans are really waiting for our collaboration next time. And if something really interesting comes up, definitely." Rashmika is rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda though the couple haven't revealed their relationship in public.

A few days ago, Rashmika trended a great deal on X for her ''significant" reply to a fan's post. A fan page, calling Rashmika the "national crush of India," added that her husband "should be like VD" (as in "very daring"). FYI, VD also happens to be actor Vijay Deverakonda's initials. Replying to the X post, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "That's very true." Take a look:

What qualities should one have to become #RashmikaMandanna's husband?



She is National Crush of India

Her husband must be special.



Her husband should be like VD.

I mean Very Daring 💪 Who can protect her.

We call her a queen 👸 then her husband should also be like a king 👑 pic.twitter.com/UwC4lyHBr4 — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) February 26, 2024

In an interview with We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika spoke about her equation with Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika told We Are Yuvaa, "Viju and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it." She added that she takes Vijay's advice seriously. "I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He's not a yes person. He's on point. This is good...this is not good...this is what I think...this is what I don't think. He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he's someone I really, really respect."

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda addressed the rumours of his engagement to Rashmika in an interview with Lifestyle Asia. "I'm not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They're just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married," Vijay Deverakonda said.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. The film will be released on August 15.