Eid 2024: Salman Khan's Big Reveal - New Film Sikandar

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Eid is a festival that almost always sees a Salman Khan film release. This year might be slightly different but the superstar promised that next year he will return to the theatres with a big Eid release. The actor has teamed up with AR Murugadoss (best known for directing Ghajini) for a film titled Sikandar. In his Instagram post, Salman Khan also gave a shout out to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan - both Eid releases. Salman Khan wrote in his Instagram post, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo (This year watch Chote Miyan Bade Miyan and Maidaan and the next year meet Sikandar). Wish you all Eid Mubarak."

Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss announced the news on his Instagram handle and he wrote, "Eid Mubarak! Immerse yourself in the magic of 'Sikandar' as it unfolds on the big screen EID 2025! Sajid Nadiadwala Presents Salman Khan in and as Sikandar. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025."

Take a look at Salman Khan's post here:

Salman Khan's long list of Eid releases includes Bodyguard, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Radhe, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Race 3 among many others.

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi last year. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Last year, the actor also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan was seen as the host for the 17th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, which was won by Munawar Faruqui.