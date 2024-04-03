'Salman Khan Is The Only One, The True Blue Superstar': Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, spoke about his bond with Salman Khan in an interview with Connect FM Canada. Ali said, “Whenever we are shooting, we often disagree with each other but I know that I love him the way his family loves him and there is a beautiful star and a very good actor in him and very few look at it. He is a very emotional person and that's why if he doesn't like something about you, he will say it. But the good thing is he still understands who are his people.”

Expressing his fondness for the Dabangg star, Ali said, “No matter what happens, I want to collaborate with him, whenever I write something, he is the first actor that comes to my mind and I feel there is no one as funny and smart as him in terms of emotional intelligence. He is the only one, the true blue superstar.”

He continued, “My relationship with Bhai is a very special one. The best thing about Salman sir is that he is very transparent in what he is as a human. He is very honest. He doesn't want to impress anyone, with anything. He is a very secure star. If he loves you, he will love you to death, if he is angry with you, he will show that anger, if he doesn't like you, he will let you know that he doesn't like you, and I think all human beings should have that honesty. We should express how we feel about each other.”

Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to hit the theatres on April 10. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in key roles.