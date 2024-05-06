Preity Zinta Was Asked About Her Favourite Film With Salman Khan. Guess Which One She Picked

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: FCfrenchPZ)

Preity Zinta conducted a chat session with her fans and followers this afternoon and it was the perfect antidote to our Monday blues. During the interaction, several fans inquired about her plans to collaborate with Salman Khan. So, when a fan asked, "Want to see you again on screen with Salman bhai. Any possibility," the Dil Chahta Hai star simply replied, "If there is a good script, everything is possible." Take a look at Preity's X exchange with a fan:

If there is a good script, everything is possible ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Yzw5CnqW0l — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 6, 2024

Preity Zinta and Salman Khan have worked together in several films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Jaan-E-Mann, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa among others. When asked which of these was her favorite film with Salman Khan, Preity Zinta chose Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke ❤️ https://t.co/fm3SEOv35e — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 6, 2024

In another segment, Preity Zinta revealed that the Dabangg star has an "Excellent sense of music."

Salman has a heart of gold & is the most loyal & amazing friend besides being an incredibly talented and effortless actor. His sense of music is excellent & he is extremely down to earth n simple when u get to know him ❤️ https://t.co/KWFoHGVIoX — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 6, 2024

Earlier during the session when the actress was asked to say a few words about Shah Rukh Khan, she wrote, "Srk is a powerhouse of talent and one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se."

Srk is a powerhouse of talent, and one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se ❤️ https://t.co/JjmoQYKrly — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 6, 2024

On Monday afternoon, Preity Zinta kickstarted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her X handle on this note, "Finally some time off after a while. Happy to do a quick #pzchat as requested by you guys. Bring it on folks."

Finally some time off after a while. Happy to do a quick #pzchat as requested by you guys. Bring it on folks ❤️ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 6, 2024

On the work front, Preity Zinta is currently shooting for Lahore 1947, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi and co-starring Sunny Deol.