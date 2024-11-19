"Prabhas Is Six-Foot Gold," Allu Arjun Reveals A Heartwarming Story

Apart from his stellar on-screen presence, Prabhas' humility sets him apart. Not just fans, but his industry contemporaries are in awe of his kind nature. Recently, Allu Arjun showered praises on the Rebel Star in an interview. Sharing a special anecdote, the Pushpa star said, “I always say this — he is a six-foot gold. When he learned that I enjoy decorating Christmas trees, he sent me a box of exquisite Christmas decorations from Europe. Since we both love trees, I gifted him a plant, which has now grown into a big tree at his farmhouse."

Speaking about Prabhas, the actor has signed three films with the production house Hombale Films that will kickstart with the Prashanth Neel-directed movie Salaar Part 2.

Sharing the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on November 9, Hombale Films wrote, “Made in India and Built to Last. We are proud to unite with the Rebel Star, Prabhas, in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world. This is a declaration of our commitment to creating cinematic experiences that will be unforgettable. The stage is set and the path ahead is limitless. Get ready, as the journey begins with Salaar 2.” The announcement also confirmed that the three projects will be released in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

Prabhas was last seen in director Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Next up, he has The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi Dasari, the movie is produced by People Media Factory. The Raja Saab is billed as a horror comedy. The film's official poster was released on Prabhas' 45th birthday. Read all about it here.

Besides The Raja Saab, Prabhas' work slate includes The Spirit, an untitled project by Hanu Raghavpudi, and Salaar: Part 2.

Coming to Allu Arjun, the actor is ready for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the second part of the Pushpa franchise also features Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will hit the screens on December 5.