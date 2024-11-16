<i>The Raja Saab</i>: Prabhas's Film To Feature Remake Of An Iconic Song

Prabhas fans, we have a new update on his upcoming film The Raja Saab. According to music composer S Thaman, the movie will have six electrifying songs out of which one is a remake of a popular track. The makers are planning to release all of the tracks in January. Directed by Maruthi Dasari, The Raja Saab will be produced under the banners of People Media Factory. S Thaman shared the details at an event.

“The Raja Saab will have six songs, including a remake song. The songs will be very much in line with a proper commercial film. We plan to start releasing song updates in January,” S Thaman was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

On Prabhas' 45th birthday this year, the makers unveiled a special motion poster from the film on X (formerly Twitter). In the picture the Rebel Star is sitting on a gothic-themed throne, wearing a black ethnic suit. The salt-and-pepper hairstyle adds dimension to his intense avatar. Prabhas dishes out unmatched swag with the cigar hanging from his mouth. “Horror is the new humour” mentioned the text in the poster, indicating that The Raja Saab will be a horror comedy. The side note read, “Royal by blood……Rebel by choice….Claiming what was always his! Motion Poster out now.”

The Raja Saab's teaser was dropped in July presenting Prabhas in a fresh and spunky new look. Check it out below.

Previously, Maruthi Dasari expressed his “excitement” about collaborating with Prabhas, calling it an “honour”. He said, “The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed.”

The Raja Saab also features Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Jisshu Sengupta in important roles. The movie is set to premiere on the screens on April 10, 2025.