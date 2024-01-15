The Raja Saab First Look: Lungi-Clad Prabhas On Poster Of Romantic-Horror Film

Prabhas in a new poster from his upcoming film

Following the success of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and the excitement around Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has pleasantly surprised his fans with another announcement in 2024. On the occasion of Sankranti, the actor has announced that he will headline Maruthi Dasari's upcoming project, The Raja Saab. Prabhas shared the first look poster of the film. In the poster, he is seen in a black shirt and printed lungi, looking dapper as always. Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote: "Presenting #TheRajaSaab's First Look in this festive season. Wishing you all joy and happiness!" and tagged the team. This romantic-horror entertainer is slated to be a pan-Indian film, releasing in five languages - Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with Vivek Kuchibotla as the co-producer, The Raja Saab promises to be an “out-and-out entertainer” featuring Prabhas in a “massy” look.

Talking about the film, director Maruthi Dasari said, “The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is surely to leave audiences amazed.”

TG Vishwa Prasad, the producer behind blockbuster hits like Karthikeya 2 and Dhamaka, also expressed his excitement about having Prabhas on board for The Raja Saab. He stated, “We are thrilled to have Prabhas on board for our upcoming romantic horror entertainer The Raja Saab. He's truly a Pan-India star who's loved by audiences for his brilliant range as an actor and we truly believe he's best suited for the role. Audiences can expect to see him in a massy and vintage look that they have long yearned for. With Maruthi's filmmaking brilliance, we are truly looking forward to beginning this journey.”

The music for The Raja Saab is being crafted by Thaman S. The National Award-winning music composer is the mind behind musical hits Ala Vaikuntapuramulo, Kick, Brindavanam , Osthe and Dookudu, as well as the viral Hungry Cheetah song from OG, among other notable works.

Meanwhile, Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD will be hitting the big screens on May 9. In addition to Prabhas, Nag Ashwin's film will also star Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles.