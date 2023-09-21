Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Makers Issue Copyright Notice. Details Here

Prabhas in the teaser. (Courtesy: VyjayanthiMovies)

Vyjayanthi Movies has issued a legal copyright notice, informing that they are the “sole and exclusive owners of all copyright and intellectual property rights” of Prabhas' Kalki - 2898AD. Vyjayanthi Movies has shared the official notice on Instagram. It read, “This is to inform the public at large that Vyjayanthi Movies are the sole and exclusive owners of all copyright and intellectual property rights in the 'Film' titled 'KALKI 2898 AD' and all underlying works including the scenes/music/footage/stills/images and other materials pertaining to the said film [Kalki 2898 - AD ].” The production house has also mentioned that sharing any materials of the film, including scenes, images, and footage even via social media is a “criminal offence punishable under the Copyright Act, 1957.”

Vyjayanthi Movies' notice said, “Sharing of any materials of the film materials including any scenes/images/fooLge of the film by any persons including through social media is a criminal offence punishable under the Copyright Act, 1957 and other statutes. If any persons are found guilty of sharing / leaking any information / news leaks / materials of the Film, then criminal proceedings shall be initiated against all such persons as per law with the support of Cyber Police.”

In the caption, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “Legal Copyright Notice: VyjayanthiMovies wishes to inform the public that #Kalki2898AD and all its components are protected by copyright laws. Sharing any part of the film, be it scenes, footage or images, is illegal and punishable. Legal action will be taken as needed, with the assistance of Cyber Police.” Take a look:

Apart from Prabhas,Kalki 2898 - AD also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier this year in July, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. It gives us a glimpse of a dystopian world, engulfed in darkness, which can be changed by a supreme force — represented by the likes of Prabhas, Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan.

Check out Kalki 2898 - AD teaser here:

Kalki 2898 - AD is helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film also marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaboration. Meanwhile, Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan have previously worked together in Piku.

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which co-starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.











