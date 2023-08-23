Inspired By 'Chiru Leaks,' Prabhas' Special Kalki 2898 AD Video. Then, A Reply From Chiranjeevi

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 - AD. (courtesy: vyjayanthimovies)

Prabhas plays with fire in a new clip from his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD (formerly called Project K). Here's what happened - on megastar Chiranjeevi's 68th birthday (on Tuesday), the makers of Kalki 2898 AD took a leaf from Chiranjeevi and wished him in the most special way. The makers posted a clip of the film's lead actor Prabhas recreating a scene from Chiranjeevi's 1991 film Gang Leader. The clip was inspired by Chiranjeevi's oh-so-famous "Chiru Leaks" trend. FYI, the veteran actor has quite a bit of a reputation of sharing videos and clips and spoilers from his films.

Vyjayanthi Movies posted the clip of Prabhas on X (earlier called Twitter) and wrote, "Straight from the hearts and the editing room of Kalki 2898 AD. Here's wishing our Megastar Chiranjeevi garu an extraordinary birthday! Inspired by #ChiruLeaks." Reacting to the wish, Chiranjeevi replied, "Thank you my dear Prabhas for your affectionate gesture And to the entire team of Kalki 2898 AD."

This is what Chiranjeevi posted:

Thank you my dear Prabhas for your affectionate gesture And to the entire team of #Kalki2898ADhttps://t.co/T6HDJPL7QP — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 22, 2023

Kalki 2898 - AD is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

The film is being directed by Nag Ashwin and it is being backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film's teaser was released at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) a few months ago.