Chiranjeevi And Granddaughter Klin Kaara In His Birthday Special Pic, Courtesy Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi with granddaughter. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

On his 68th birthday, megastar Chiranjeevi got the best birthday wish from his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana. The couple posted a happy picture of Chiranjeevi along with his granddaughter Klin Kaara in his arms, on their respective Instagram handles. The caption on the post read, "Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha). Loads of love from us and the littlest member of the Konidela family." Ram Charan and wife Upasana welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara on June 20 in Hyderabad.

This is what Ram Charan and Upasana posted:

In June this year, Chiranjeevi shared a lovely note for his granddaughter Klin Kaara and he wrote, "And the baby's name is 'Klin Kaara Konidela '... Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Namam... 'Klin Kaara' .. signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening." He added in his caption, "All of us are sure the little one, the little princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality...As she grows up...Enchanted."

Chiranjeevi, who debuted on the big screen in 1978, has acted in over 150 films. He has featured in several hit movies some of which are Swayam Krushi, Rudraveena, Indra and Aapathbandavudu. His recent releases include Waltair Veerayya and GodFather.The megastar was last seen in Bhola Shankar, which released on August 11.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been married since 2012. Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer, which also features Kiara Advani.