Chiranjeevi Jets Off To US With Wife Surekha To 'Rejuvenate' Before His Next Shoot

Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha. (Courtesy: Chiranjeevi Konidela)

It's holiday time for megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela. The actor jetted off to the United States of America (USA) for a short holiday with his wife Surekha. As shared by the star, the objective of the trip is to refresh and rejuvenate before diving into his next project. Chiranjeevi posted a slew of pictures from his business-class seats. In the photographs, the actor, dressed in a slate grey shirt and pants, poses with his wife Surekha, who looks beautiful in a brown saree. Post the US vacation, Chiranjeevi will be joining the shoot for his next project, a hilarious family entertainer. In the caption, Chiranjeevi Konidela wrote, “Off to the US on a short holiday with Surekha to refresh and rejuvenate before I join the shoot of my next, a hilarious family entertainer being produced by @goldboxent.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, there is a cause for much celebration in the Konidela family. Last month, on June 20, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter, in Hyderabad. Following this, the couple hosted a small naming ceremony for their baby girl. Proud grandfather Chiranjeevi, on Instagram, shared a sweet note for his granddaughter Klin Kaara. He wrote, "And the baby's name is 'Klin Kaara Konidela '... Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Namam... 'Klin Kaara' … signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening." He added in his caption, "All of us are sure the little one, the little princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality...As she grows up...Enchanted.”

And this is how Chiranjeevi welcomed his granddaughter aka “little mega princess.” "Welcome little mega princess. You have spread cheer among the mega family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents Ram Charan and Upasana and us grandparents. Happy and proud,” his tweet read.

Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️



You have spread cheer among the

Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! ???????? — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 20, 2023

Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the Telugu filmBholaa Shankar. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film will be released in theatres on August 11. Bholaa Shankar also stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia.