'Enchanted,' Grandfather Chiranjeevi Wrote This For His 'Little Princess' Klin Kaara

Inside Klin Kaara's naming ceremony. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

It's celebration time in the Konidela house today. New parents Ram Charan and Upasana hosted a small ceremony for their baby daughter, who they have named Klin Kaara. Chiranjeevi, on his Instagram profile, shared a lovely note for his granddaughter Klin Kaara and he wrote, "And the baby's name is 'Klin Kaara Konidela '... Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Namam... 'Klin Kaara' .. signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening." He added in his caption, "All of us are sure the little one, the little princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality...As she grows up...Enchanted."

Read Chiranjeevi's post here:

Here are some pictures from the ceremony, shared by Upasana on her Instagram profile. She captioned the post, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparents."

After the birth of his granddaughter, megastar Chiranjeevi had posted the sweetest note a few days ago. It read, "Welcome little mega princess. You have spread cheer among the mega family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents Ram Charan and Upasana and us grandparents. Happy and proud."

Ram Charan and wife Upasana welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara on June 20 in Hyderabad. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been married since 2012.

On the professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday earlier this year.