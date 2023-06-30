New Parents Ram Charan And Upasana Reveal Daughter's Name (It's An Unusual One)

Ram Charan and Upasana with family. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Superstar Ram Charan and wife Upasana, who welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 20 in Hyderabad, have named her Klin Kaara. Klin Kaara has been named by her grandparents. Ram Charan shared pictures from the baby naming ceremony on Friday and explained what her name means in a note signed off by Klin Kaara's grandparents, "With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal Goddess Bhauramma Devi, we introduce our beloved granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam - the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening - lots of love - Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil."

See the post shared by Ram Charan here:

Meanwhile, Upasana posted pictures from the ceremony on social media and she wrote, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparents," read the caption.

After bringing the baby home last week, Upasana posted a happy picture with husband Ram Charan, their daughter and their pet Rhyme. She captioned it, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings." This is the post we are referring to:

Meanwhile, after the birth of his granddaughter, megastar Chiranjeevi wrote this "Welcome little mega princess. You have spread cheer among the mega family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents Ram Charan and Upasana and us grandparents, Happy and proud."

For their babymoon, Upasana and Ram Charan went to Los Angeles. Upasana captioned the post: "Amidst all the hustle, Mr C's time out for us. Sneak Peek baby moon. Happy Holi. Thank you for taking me and watching. Ticking it off my bucket list." In Los Angeles, the couple attended the Oscars and the Golden Globes, where RRR song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song.

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday earlier this year.