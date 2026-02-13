"Then Get Out Of Here": Minister Anil Vij, Senior Cop Argue Over Suspension

A grievance redressal meeting saw a heated exchange between Haryana Minister Anil Vij and a senior police officer over the suspension of a sub-inspector accused of fraud.

The Grievance Redressal Committee meeting was held in the state's Kaithal district on Friday and among the people who brought up an issue before the cabinet minister was Sandeep Malik, a resident of Titram village, who accused a sub-inspector, also named Sandeep, of fraud in a land purchase case.

Vij, who holds the Energy, Transport, and Labour portfolios, immediately directed that the sub-inspector be suspended. Kaithal Superintendent of Police (SP) Upasana pointed out she did not have the power to do so because the sub-inspector was from Kurukshetra - which is a different district, under another SP - and this led to an argument with the minister.

"I am saying it. Suspend him," an animated Vij is seen telling the SP in a video. The police officer tries to interject and say that this will have to be done by the SP of Kurukshetra.

"You write to the DGP (Director General of Police, the state's top cop). I am saying suspend him, you just have to execute my orders," the minister says.

Upasana continues to explain and says she does not have the power to do so, which lies with the Kurukshetra SP or the DGP, and this angers the minister."Then get out of here if you have no power," Vij snaps.

"You have to write that Anil Vij has ordered this suspension," the minister says.

"I will write it, sir. I can write it, but I cannot suspend him myself," the SP responds.

"I have said it. You have to obey my orders, not give your own orders. I am saying it. Write to the DGP that I have given these orders to suspend him. I will see who doesn't do it," Vij thunders.

Upasana then says she will comply.

Asked about the exchange after the hearing, the minister said, "We are here to work for the public, all of us are here for that. Our objective is to ensure that people get justice."

Pressed on how the SP would suspend the policeman when she did not have the power to do so, he clarified, "I was not asking her to suspend him. I was asking her to write to the person who has the power and tell them these are my instructions."