Disneyland In Haryana? Chief Minister Saini Floats Idea For Economic Growth

In a significant initiative to transform Haryana into a global tourism hotspot, the Nayab Singh Saini government is gearing up for a series of ambitious projects that promise to boost the economy, create jobs, and firmly place Haryana on the international map.

From building a world-class Disneyland in the heart of the Delhi-NCR region to expanding the scale of the International Gita Mahotsav, the Haryana government is set to become a hub of cultural celebration and spiritual heritage.

Additionally, to establish the state as a global destination for pilgrimage, a proposal has been made to organise three Melas every year at Surajkund and to celebrate the International Gita Mahotsav on a larger scale, with a request for financial assistance from the Central Government.

Leading this vision, the Chief Minister on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss these ambitious projects. During the meeting, Mr Saini discussed ways to promote tourism in Haryana and preserve the state's rich cultural heritage, with the aim of establishing the state as a prominent tourist destination on the global map.

CM Saini said that Disneyland in Haryana, particularly in the Delhi-NCR area, will be a game-changing project. This entertainment hub will bring economic, cultural, and social benefits not only to the state but to the country as a whole, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the project's objective is to capitalise on market potential and connectivity to create a world-class amusement centre. It will generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, develop infrastructure, and bring major changes in the surrounding areas, he said.

Nayab Singh Saini said that many Fortune companies have their headquarters in Gurugram, which is a major contributor to the state's economy. The upcoming Global City project in Gurugram will be another milestone for the region. Hence, Gurugram is the most suitable location for the proposed Disneyland, he said.

He informed that approximately 500 acres of land near Pachgaon Chowk in Manesar, Gurugram district, have been identified for the project. This site is strategically located on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, said the Chief Minister.

He stated that the Disneyland project will significantly contribute to Haryana's economic growth. If Disneyland establishes its park in India, it will boost tourism and attract international tourists, thereby increasing revenue for both the state and the country, he said.

The Chief Minister further shared that the International Surajkund Mela is held annually in the Faridabad district to position Haryana as a tourism hub and to provide a large platform for artisans from across India and abroad. The Mela showcases a unique blend of Indian art, culture, handicrafts, music, and cuisine.

Every year, artisans, artists, and folk performers from around the world participate and exhibit their regional products and cultural heritage. The theme of the fair changes annually, focusing on a different Indian state to highlight its unique traditions and folk art. The Surajkund Mela is not only a celebration of Indian diversity but also a key cultural event that promotes tourism, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that, considering the popularity of the Surajkund Mela, the government plans to organise a Diwali Mela and a Book Fair at Surajkund as well. This initiative will provide an excellent platform for artisans, artists, and folk performers from local, state, national, and international levels to showcase their talent, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the Haryana Government organises the International Gita Mahotsav every year to disseminate the message of 'karma' conveyed by Lord Krishna to the world. During the event, a crafts Mela and cultural programmes are held, attracting a large number of international artists and artisans, thereby fostering cultural exchange, he said.

He emphasised that the International Gita Mahotsav is a major platform for establishing Haryana as a unique spiritual tourism destination with high potential to attract global tourists. To achieve this vision, active support from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is essential. Hence, he urged the Central Government to provide financial assistance for organising the Gita Mahotsav on a grand scale, so that Haryana can emerge as a key pilgrimage destination on the global map.

