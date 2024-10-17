Nayab Saini Offers Prayers At Valmiki Temple, Ahead Of Taking Oath As Haryana Chief Minister

Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister designate Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday offered prayers at Valmiki Temple in Panchula on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti ahead of his oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Nayab Saini said, "It is a matter of good fortune for me that today is the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki. He worked to end the evils prevalent in the society and gave a message to the society. Today it is my good fortune that I have got the opportunity to worship at the feet of Lord Valmiki. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on his birth anniversary."

Further, speaking on the formation of the government, Nayab Saini said, "This double engine government along with PM Narendra Modi will work to take Haryana forward at a fast pace.

He also highlighted that today, the people who have put their faith in BJP is the result of Modi ji's policies.

"I thank the people of Haryana. Today people are getting jobs in Haryana government without any 'Kharcha or Parcha'. This has instilled confidence in the youth," Saini said.

Speaking about NDA leaders attending his oat-taking ceremony, Nayab Saini said that it is a matter of pride.

"It is a matter of pride that senior leaders of NDA and Chief Ministers of NDA ruled states will be attending today's function," he said.

Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli asserted that today will be a historic day in Haryana politics.

"In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP will form the government for the third time in Haryana and Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as Chief Minister for the second time. Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and senior NDA leaders will be present on this occasion. This is a very historic day because today is also the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki," Badoli said.

Mr Saini will take the oath of office, marking a new chapter for Haryana. The ceremony is scheduled to occur in Panchkula, with all NDA leaders invited to witness the event.

Following the ceremony, a crucial NDA meeting will be held in Chandigarh from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh, coinciding with the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana's upcoming Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Tripura CM Manik Saha arrived in Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini.

Nayab Singh Saini was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Haryana BJP Legislature Party in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.

The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced last week. The Congress won 37 seats.

