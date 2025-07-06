Former Jet Executive Slams Gurugram's Garbage-Strewn Streets: "Want To Build Disneyland In Haryana?"

Former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has reignited criticism over Gurugram's civic issues by posting pictures of trash-filled streets and cows amidst garbage in Sector 44. Mr Kapoor shared the images, highlighting the deteriorating conditions and questioning the feasibility of building a Disneyland in Haryana, which he deemed "ludicrous". The photos showed cows standing and sitting amidst heaps of trash along the roadside, accompanied by a Google Maps screenshot pinpointing the location.

"Months later, worse than ever before. Shame on you, @MunCorpGurugram @DC_Gurugram @cmohry no respect for the land, for tax-paying citizens, and not even for the cows! And you want to build a Disneyland in Haryana? Ludicrous!" Mr Kapoor wrote in his tweet.

He also directly appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tagging him in the post and urging swift action under the Swachh Bharat Mission. "@narendramodi ji, please do something! #SwachhBharat," he added.

See the tweet here:

Months later, worse than ever before. Shame on you, @MunCorpGurugram @DC_Gurugram @cmohry - no respect for the land, for tax-paying citizens, and not even for the cows! And you want to build a Disneyland in Haryana? Ludicrous! @narendramodi ji, please do something! #SwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/rr5Gg9Rufi — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) July 5, 2025

In a follow-up post, Mr Kapoor criticised the bureaucratic response to citizen complaints, ridiculing the idea of reporting garbage through an app. He sarcastically noted that officials seem oblivious to the reality, suggesting they might be "driving around blindfolded". Mr Kapoor added that the launch of such an app would likely be publicised, and the authorities would consider their job done, without actually addressing the issue.

The post sparked a flood of comments from residents, many of whom shared their concerns about Gurgaon's persistent waste management problems, particularly in residential areas away from commercial hubs.

One user wrote, "Instead of marketing a 'Disneyland-style' amusement park to sell falling real estate, why can't they just take care of the existing city? We're not even asking for fancy development — just hire cleaners like before and keep Gurgaon clean!"

Another commented, "Possibly time now to privatise municipal corporation in top metro cities. Accountability enforcement is the only solution. If power discoms can be handover to the private sector, this should be much easier to do."

A third said, "Millennium in Millennium City stands for tons of garbage filling streets." A fourth added, "

Appreciate the post Sir. Sadly, nothing will happen. This is how the entire city looks. All those green belts have been turned into dump yards! Moved to Gurgaon a few months back and am already regretting it."

Sanjiv Kapoor, a vocal advocate on civic and aviation issues, recently made headlines for defending Air India following the AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad in June, which resulted in over 260 deaths.