Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Make First Appearance With Baby. See Hospital Pics

Ram Charan, Upasana with their daughter

The much-awaited pictures are here. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni made their first public appearance with their newborn on Friday afternoon outside the Apollo hospital in Hyderabad. Several fan pages of the star are already flooded with the happy pictures and videos of the couple with their baby daughter. In one of the viral videos, we can see rose petals being showered on the new parents as soon as they come out of the hospital. The paparazzi were just waiting for that moment and almost jostling to capture their favourite superstar with his newborn.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child on June 20, in Hyderabad. A media bulletin, released by Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, read, "Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023 at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well."

Some alleged fake pictures of Ram Charan's daughter were doing the rounds on the internet for the last couple of days. Siva Cherry, who is associated with Ram Charan, has cleared the air regarding some fake pictures of the couple's baby girl. The tweet read, "Pics circulating in social media are not the pics of #MegaPrincess." Ram Charan also addressed the press outside the hospital today.

Pics circulating in social media are not the pics of #MegaPrincess — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) June 20, 2023

Ram Charan's father, superstar Chiranjeevi, wrote a heartwarming note to mark the arrival of his granddaughter. He tweeted, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! 🤗😍 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 20, 2023

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child after 11 years of marriage. The two celebrated their wedding anniversary on June 14. Sharing a happy picture of himself and Upasana, the actor wrote, "It's been an awesome 11 years."

Upasana, in an interview with Hindustan Times, had said, "Like every parent, we are also excited. The child will be allowed the freedom to be themselves, but with a certain set of guidelines and responsibility that they carry forward because sometimes fame comes with a huge responsibility, and it must be valued."