Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's Daughter Klin Kaara Watches Her Father On TV For The First Time

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni's latest Instagram entry is all about a father-daughter bond. Yes, we are talking about Klin Kaara. In the video, the little munchkin's adorable reaction to watching her father on-screen for the first time will melt your heart.

The video shows Klin Kaara watching behind-the-scenes footage from Ram Charan's magnum opus RRR. The snippets are from the Netflix documentary RRR: Behind & Beyond. As the episode plays on the large television screen, Klin calls out “nana (dad)” in her sweet voice. We are not smiling – you are! Upasana then asks her daughter, “Who's that?” as Klin points towards Ram Charan.

“RRR was truly an experience of a lifetime for us in many ways. Watching her nana for the first time on TV,” read the text in the video. Upasana captioned the post, “When she watches her naana on screen for the first time. Ram Charan sooo proud of you. All set for Game Changer now.” Through her note, Upasna also gave a subtle shoutout to Ram Charan's next big project, Game Changer.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR shared screen space in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR. The film also featured Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. RRR made history at the 95th Academy Awards after the song Naatu Naatu took home the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Almost two years after RRR's release, the makers unveiled the documentary RRR: Behind & Beyond. The documentary, which was released on Netflix on December 20 last year, shows what went into the making of RRR.

Coming to Klin Kaara, the little one celebrated her second Christmas with her family. On the occasion, Upasana Kamineni uploaded a couple of pictures on Instagram. “This Christmas, we want to take a moment to express our gratitude and love for the people who help make every day so special for us at home,” read her side note.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got married in June 2012. The two welcomed Klin Kaara Konidela in June 2023.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is ready for the release of Game Changer. The movie, directed by S Shankar, also features Kiara Advani. Game Changer will hit the cinema screens on January 10.