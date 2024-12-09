<i>RRR: Behind & Beyond</i> - Makers To Release A Documentary On SS Rajamouli's Blockbuster, Share First Poster

SS Rajamouli's RRR has undoubtedly become one of the most iconic and successful Indian films of all time. Not only did it create waves at the Indian box office, but it also made an impact internationally. Released in 2022, the film featured Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Now, to bring fans even closer to the magic behind the film, the makers have announced a documentary titled RRR: Behind & Beyond, which will be released in December this year. This documentary will offer an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. The makers dropped a poster on X (formerly Twitter) to make this special announcement. The poster features an image of SS Rajamouli with the words: “The story behind the glory.” The text attached to the post read, “The world saw the glory. Now witness the story! RRR: Behind & Beyond Documentary film coming this December #RRRBehindAndBeyond #RRRMovie."

The world saw the glory.

Now witness the story!



????????????: ???????????????????????? & ????????????????????????

Documentary film coming this December ???????? #RRRBehindAndBeyond #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/HNadZg2kem — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 9, 2024

RRR is a fictional story inspired by the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). The film made history at the 95th Academy Awards when its song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. This achievement made Naatu Naatu the first song from an Indian film, as well as the first from an Asian film, to win in this category. The same track also won the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for Best Original Song.

Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris are also part of the RRR cast. The film has been produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment. RRR is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

In addition to RRR, SS Rajamouli has also directed the blockbuster Baahubali series. His other notable works include films like Chatrapathi, Vikramarkudu, Yamadonga, Maryada Ramanna and Magadheera.