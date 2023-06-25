Ram Charan And Wife Upasana's First Pic With Daughter Gets Big Love From Priyanka Chopra

Upasana and Ram Charan with their newborn. (Courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

New parents Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are overjoyed at the arrival of their little one. After making the first public appearance with their newborn on Friday afternoon outside the Apollo hospital in Hyderabad, mom Upasana Kamineni treated her social media family with the sweetest family picture featuring husband Ram Charan, their daughter and pet Rhyme on Saturday evening. Alongside the adorable picture, Upasana also wrote a note of gratitude, thanking their fans for all the "love and blessings." In the picture, we can see the new parents smiling to their heart's content while holding their little bundle of joy in their arms. Sharing the image, Upasana Kamineni simply wrote, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings."

The post was an instant hit on social media and received big love from their friends from the film fraternity. Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who has worked alongside Ram Charan in the 2013 film Zanjeer, wrote "Congratulations," under the post while Rakul Preet Singh dropped a sweet message, which read, "Upsiiiiii congratulations, may she be blessed with all the joy, happiness and abundance in the world."

Meanwhile, RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were spotted with their newborn daughter outside the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. In one of the videos that went viral, we can the new parents receiving a grand welcome as soon as they come out of the hospital.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child on June 20, in Hyderabad. A media bulletin, released by Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, read, "Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023 at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well."

Upasana and Ram Charan, who got married on June 14 in 2012, announced their first pregnancy in an Instagram post in December last year. “We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude from Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni,” it read.

In terms of work, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which was a blockbuster. He is now prepping for his next film with Kiara Advani, titled Game Changer.