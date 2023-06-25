Bholaa Shankar Teaser: Chiranjeevi Is 'A Lion On A Stroll' In This Action Drama

Still from Bholaa teaser. (Courtesy: AKentsOfficial)

When legendary actor Chiranjeevi steps into a frame, it is almost impossible to tear your eyes away from him. This is exactly what happens in the teaser of Bholaa Shankar, the high-octane action film that stars the superstar in the lead role. The video introduces Chiranjeevi's character as the man who has “killed 33 people” all by himself. And how does Chiranjeevi describe himself in the film – “A lion on a stroll.” Well, that sounds about right, doesn't it? The teaser also features the actor sending his opponents flying with just a turn of his hand, all while Chiranjeevi looks dapper as always. Referring to the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the character declares in the video, “The state may be divided but all people are mine. All areas are mine. I have neither limits nor borders.”

In addition to Chiranjeevi, the film boasts of a star-studded ensemble cast including Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, among others. Bholaa Shankar has been directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments.

Watch the video here:

On the personal front too, Chiranjeevi is celebrating a milestone. His son Ram Charan has welcomed his first child with his wife Upasana Kamineni. Sharing his joy of turning a grandfather once again, Chiranjeevi said, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents Ram Charan & Upasana Konidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!" and added a bunch of heart emojis.

Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️



You have spread cheer among the

Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! ???????? — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 20, 2023

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child in Hyderabad on June 20. The news of the baby's arrival was first confirmed through a medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. It said, "Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023 at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well."

Meanwhile, Bholaa Shankar is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.