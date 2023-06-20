To Ram Charan-Upasana's 'Mega Princess,' From Granddad Chiranjeevi. See His Emotional Post

Image was Instagrammed by Chiranjeevi . (courtesy: dipikachikhliatopiwala)

Heartiest congratulations to Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni. The RRR star and his wife are now proud parents of a baby girl. As wishes are pouring in for the couple, Ram Charan's dad and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi also expressed his joy at becoming a granddad. Wishing the new parents, Chiranjeevi left the sweetest message for them on Twitter. It read, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents Ram Charan & Upasana Konidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Take a look at Chiranjeevi's post:

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed their first child today morning in Hyderabad. The news of the baby's arrival was shared through a medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The statement read: "Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023 at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha visited the new parents in the hospital. In a video that surfaced, Chiranjeevi and his wife can be seen leaving the hospital after visiting Ram Charan and Upasana. See the video here:

On Monday night, a video went viral on social media whereby Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan were seen entering the Hyderabad hospital. Take a look:

Upasana and Ram Charan, who got married on June 14 in 2012, announced their first pregnancy in an Instagram post in December last year. “We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude from Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni,” it read.

In terms of work, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which was a blockbuster. He is now prepping for his next film with Kiara Advani, titled Game Changer.