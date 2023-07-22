SS Rajamouli's Shout Out To Prabhas' Kalki 2898-AD Teaser: 'Looks Smashing'

SS Rajamouli (L), Prabhas in the teaser of Kalki 2898-AD (R) (Courtesy:Instagram, YouTube)

Like a majority of Prabhas' fans, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli was hugely impressed with the teaser of Nag Ashwin's sci-fi movie Kalki 2898-AD, formerly known as Project K. Sharing the teaser on his Instagram story, SS Rajamouli cheered for the team. He wrote in the caption, "Great job Nagi and Vyjayanthi movies. Creating an authentic futuristic movie is such a difficult task and you guys made it possible..." He shared a bunch of clapping emojis with it. SS Rajamouli seems to eagerly wait for the release of the movie. He signed off the post with these words, "Darling looks smashing... Only one question remains... Release date...# Kalki 2898AD"

Sharing the teaser of Kalki 2898-AD, the makers wrote in the caption, "Project K is now Kalki 2898 AD. Here's a small glimpse into our world." Kalki 2898-AD has been directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. It is slated to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Take a look at the teaser here:

The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars Disha Patani. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaboration, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati's company Spirit Media is the international marketing and distribution partner of Kalki 2898 AD.

SS Rajamouli has directed Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the Baahubali series of films. Meanwhile, apart from the social media, the teaser of Kalki 2898 ADreleased at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati were present at the press conference while Amitabh Bachchan attended the session via Zoom video conference. Deepika Padukone, a SAG (Screen Actors Guild) union member, gave it a miss in the wake of Hollywood strike.