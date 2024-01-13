Salaar Box Office Collection Day 22: Keeping Up With Prabhas' Film

Prabhas in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire is still going strong at the box office. The film, helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, entered the Rs 400-crore club within just three weeks of its release. On day 22, the film, set in the fictional city-state of Khansaar, amassed Rs 60 lakh (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. The total collection for Salaar, which narrates the tale of two friends turned enemies, now stands at Rs 402.40 crore. The film was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Prabhas' Salaar clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the role of Vardharaja Mannaar aka Vardha in Salaar, shared his experience of working with superstar Prabhas. While talking to news agency ANI, Prithviraj said, “Working with Prabhas is the easiest thing to do. It is because of the way Prabhas is as a person...He is a really nice guy. He just goes out of his way to make everyone around him very comfortable. He is not aware of the fact that he is such a big star. So, it was delightful to work with him. I am not somebody who has a lot of friends but Prabhas is somebody who I will definitely consider a friend now."

Recently, the makers of Salaar organised a celebration to mark the box office success of the film. In pictures, shared on the film's Instagram page and the production house Hombale Films', the cast and director were seen enjoying some light-hearted moments. The images captured Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prashanth Neel cutting a cake and sharing laughter. The caption of the post read, "The blockbuster success calls for a BLOCKBUSTER CELEBRATION!"

Salaar was released on December 22 last year. In addition to Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film stars Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Saran Shakthi in key roles.