A Kalki 2898 AD Update: Prabhas And Deepika Padukone's Film Gets Release Date

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD unveiled a new poster of the film to announce the release date on Friday. Headlined by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD will now hit the theatres on May 9. The new poster features Prabhas. Prabhas can be seen sporting an intense look in the poster. He can be seen wearing armour in the poster. Sharing the poster on his Instagram feed, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "The story that ended 6000 years ago. 𝐁𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟗𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒.The future unfolds. #Kalki2898AD" Take a look:

Prabhas also shared the poster and he wrote in the caption, "The countdown to the future has begun! #Kalki2898AD in theatres worldwide on 9th May 2024." Take a look:

The teaser of Kalki 2898 - AD was released in July. It gave us a glimpse of Prabhas, Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan's characters. The teaser launch at the San Diego Comic Con was attended by Prabhas, Nag Ashwin and Kamal Haasan. While Amitabh Bachchan joined the panel via video conferencing, Deepika Padukone was not part of the promotion as a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) due to the Hollywood strike last year. Watch the teaser here:

On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of the superstar from the film. In the poster, we can only see the actor's eyes as he stands inside what looks like a cave. Amitabh Bachchan's face can be seen covered with a white piece of cloth. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, "It's an honour to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan sir - Team Kalki2898AD." Take a look:

Kalki 2898 - AD has been directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku.