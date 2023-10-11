On Amitabh Bachchan's 81st Birthday, First Look Of Actor From Kalki 2898-AD

Vyjayanthi Movies shared the image. (Courtesy: vyjayanthimovies)

On Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday, the makers of Kalki 2898 - AD have unveiled the first-look poster of the megastar. It was shared by the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, on Instagram. The poster features Big B in a never-seen-before avatar. From his face covered in layers of white cloth to the top bun, Amitabh Bachchan's character gives off a mysterious vibe. We can only see the actor's eyes as he stands inside what looks like a cave. The sunlight falling on Big B's head has added an extra edge to the pic. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, “It's an honour to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan sir - Team Kalki2898AD.”

Check out the post here:

Kalki 2898 - AD is headlined by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The film is being directed by Nag Ashwin.

Last month, Vyjayanthi Movies issued a legal copyright notice, informing that they are the “sole and exclusive owners of all copyright and intellectual property rights” of Kalki - 2898AD.

It read, “This is to inform the public at large that Vyjayanthi Movies are the sole and exclusive owners of all copyright and intellectual property rights in the 'Film' titled 'KALKI 2898 AD' and all underlying works including the scenes/music/footage/stills/ images and other materials pertaining to the said film [Kalki 2898 - AD ].”

The statement continued, “Sharing of any materials of the film materials including any scenes/images/footage of the film by any persons including through social media is a criminal offence punishable under the Copyright Act, 1957 and other statutes. If any persons are found guilty of sharing/leaking any information/news leaks/materials of the Film, then criminal proceedings shall be initiated against all such persons as per law with the support of Cyber Police.”

The teaser of Kalki 2898 - AD was released in July. It gave us a glimpse of Prabhas, Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan's characters. Watch it here:

Kalki 2898 - AD marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first project together. Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan have previously worked together in the 2015 film Piku.