Prithviraj Sukumaran On Salaar's Box Office Clash With Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'Fantastic Sign-Off For 2023'

Film enthusiasts are gearing up for a cinematic treat with the release of two major films this week – Prashanth Neel's Salaar-Part One: Ceasefire and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The anticipation is high as Dunki is set to hit the big screens on December 21, followed by the release of Salaar a day later. Adding to the excitement is the fact that both films feature the country's biggest superstars, with SRK playing the lead in Dunki and Prabhas headlining Salaar. As the industry and fans are looking forward to this clash of the titans, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays a significant role in Salaar, shared his thoughts on the matter with ANI. He said, "It's a holiday season and we are all film lovers, we're getting to see a Rajkumar Hirani- Shah Rukh Khan's film and a Prashanth Neel-Prabhas film; we all should be celebrating. I am so excited, I am going to watch both films first day. It's a holiday season and film lovers have two great films to watch. What a fantastic sign-off for a grand 2023 it would be if both the films go on to become blockbusters which I am sure they both will. I am looking forward to it."

Opening up about his experience working with Prabhas in Salaar, Prithviraj said, "Working with Prabhas is the easiest thing to do. It is because of the way Prabhas is as a person...He is a really nice guy. He just goes out of his way to make everyone around him very comfortable. He is not aware of the fact that he is such a big star. So, it was delightful to work with him. I am not somebody who has a lot of friends but Prabhas is somebody who I will definitely consider a friend now..."

“I remember the first time, the idea of being part of Salaar was pitched to me...I did not expect that Salaar would be a film like this. When you imagine Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF series, making a film with Prabhas - one of the biggest stars in the country, you don't think that it will be a film about two friends...That is what Salaar is actually...It's an exciting film," shared Prithviraj, while discussing his role in the movie with PTI.

In addition to Prithviraj and Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Saran Shakthi, and Meenakshi Chaudhary will also be seen in Salaar.