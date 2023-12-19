Salaar Advance Booking: Prabhas' Film Lags Behind Dunki In Day 1 Ticket Sales

A scene from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

After a long wait, Prashanth Neel's Salaar-Part One: Ceasefire is finally set to hit the big screens on December 22. The excitement among Prabhas' fans is evident from the advance booking numbers. According to a report shared by Sacnilk, the film, based on the theme of friendship, has sold 2,48,564 tickets (across all languages) for day 1. In total, Salaar has amassed ₹ 6.03 crore through advance bookings, so far. Releasing worldwide in five languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, Salaar is poised for a global audience. Adding to the cinematic clash, there will be a showdown between SRK's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar, with both films hitting the big screens within just one day of each other. FYI: Dunki has collected ₹ 7.46 crore through advance bookings.

The rush for advance bookings points towards packed theatres on the first day of Salaar. But do you know who bought the first ticket for this film? None other than veteran filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The acclaimed director purchased the ticket in Hyderabad, a special moment that was captured and shared by Salaar's production house, Hombale Films. The photo features Rajamouli alongside superstars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, all posing with a giant ticket. The accompanying caption read, “Legendary Director SS Rajamouli Garu buys the first ticket for #SalaarCeaseFire in Nizam.”

On Thursday, the creators of Salaar released the film's first single, Sooreede. The track is based on the theme of friendship and presents animated sketches of the main actors intertwined with cinematic shots. The song not only has moments featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran but also highlights the two boys portraying their younger selves. A heartwarming scene also captures a maternal figure feeding the young boys, while another segment features the kids joyfully riding on what appeared to be a horse-drawn carriage. The video concludes with Prabhas consoling a concerned Prithviraj. Sung by Harini Ivaturi, Sooreede featured music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics penned by Krishna Kanth (KK).

In addition to Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Salaar stars Shruti Haasan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Saran Shakthi in important roles.