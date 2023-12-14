What Salaar Producer Said About Rumours KGF Star Yash Will Cameo In Prabhas' Film

Yash in KGF 2. (courtesy: X)

Prabhas' much-anticipated film Salaar will release on December 22 in theatres. Ahead of its release, some reports were in circulation that KGF star Yash would have a cameo in Prabhas' film. Producer Vijay Kiragandur clarified the speculation and revealed that the rumour is not true. Speaking to India Today, Vijay said, "I think [director] Prashanth has clarified already that there is no link [between KGF and Salaar]. There's no cameo in the movie. So that is not true." Prashanth Neel has directed KGF and KGF 2 starring Yash. Both the films were big hits at the box office.

Rumours started doing the rounds when child singer Theertha Subhash mentioned KGF actor's involvement in Salaar. However, she clarified in the same post that she assumed that Yash (uncle) would act in the film. She wrote in her post (Translated), "I have seen the KGF movie many times. When the opportunity arose, my father had said that 'Salaar's' music and and it was with the 'KGF' team. So, I had in my mind that Yash uncle will also be in 'Salaar'. It was in that assumption, that I said his name." Take a look at her post:



Salaar will release in theatres one day after Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The release date of Salaar was postponed a couple of times. Speaking about the impending clash at the box office, Vijay Kiragandur told Bollywood Hungama, "We announced the date based on our beliefs. So yes, we do believe in certain aspects. We always plan our dates in this manner for 10-12 years and we'll do so even in future. That's how we announced December 22 and then we didn't prepone a day though Dunki and Aquaman are coming on December 21."

The makers of Salaar - Part One Ceasefire unveiled the trailer of the film a few days back. Spanning more than 3 minutes the trailer begins with two friends. Deva (Prabhas) can be heard saying for his friend (Prithviraj Sukumaran) that he can be a "shark" or a "bait" for him as the situation demands. The trailer shows it's a story of a kingdom called Khansaar where people are fighting to get a hold over the throne. Prabhas enters the scene and he is a one-man-army when the ruling power joins hands with the Russians and Serbians. What follows are jaw-dropping action scenes in Prabhas' style leaving the viewers with an adrenaline rush.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram feed and quoting the dialogue from the film, Prabhas wrote, "Pl𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞...𝐈...𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲...𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭! Here's #SalaarTrailer... See you in theatres on Dec 22nd, 2023." Take a look:

Directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, Salaar is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22 in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Prashanth Neel's last release KGF: Chapter 2 broke a number of records at the box office when it released in 2022.