54th Kerala State Awards: Prithviraj Sukumaran Wins Best Actor For <i>Aadujeevitham</i>

Prithviraj Sukumaran was honoured with the 54th Kerala State Award for Best Actor - Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life.

At the 54th Kerala State Film Awards presentation ceremony held on April 16 in Thiruvananthapuram, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran was honoured with the Best Actor Award for his riveting portrayal of Najeeb in Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life.

The award was presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a grand celebration of Malayalam cinema and its finest talents.

Announced on August 16, 2024, the awards celebrated the cinematic achievements of 2023.

This latest honour brings with it a sense of full circle. It was Prithviraj's father, the legendary Sukumaran, who was the first to be honoured with the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor from their family.

The title was later held by none other than Mohanlal, who set a long-standing record.

Then, in 2006, Prithviraj made history by becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the award for his powerful performance in Vaasthavam at just 24, breaking Mohanlal's two-decade reign. Nearly twenty years on, the legacy comes home once again.

