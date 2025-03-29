<i>L2: Empuraan</i> Box Office Collection Day 2 - Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark (Globally)

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is making steady progress at the box-office. The action-packed movie, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, earned Rs 11.75 crore at the domestic market on day 2 (Friday, March 28), reported Sacnilk.

With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs. 32.75 crore, the report added. The film had an “overall 46.02% Malayalam Occupancy” on day 2. Globally, the film crosses Rs 100 crore mark in two days.

As per the report, the Tamil version records 18.27% occupancy, Telugu at 12.36%, Kannada at 8.21%, and in Hindi, the film witnessed only 5.46% occupancy.

On its opening day, L2 Empuraan minted Rs 21 crore. Besides the lead, the second instalment in the Lucifer trilogy also stars the director alongside Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that the movie will make a significant mark in the coming days.

Praising L2: Empuraan's record-breaking opening, he said, “EMPURAAN' TAKES A HISTORIC START ACROSS KERALA... The highly anticipated biggie, #L2E: #Empuraan, has taken a record-breaking start across #Kerala... #Thiruvananthapuram, #Kochi, #Kozhikode, #Kottayam, #Thrissur, #Palakkad – theatres are witnessing packed shows, signalling an earth-shattering opening. #Empuraan is on track to rewrite opening-day records... If this momentum continues, it could very well be a game-changer for the #Malayalam film industry!”

L2: Empuraan has been produced under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5.

He wrote, “The second part of a planned trilogy that began with the 2019 hit Lucifer, this Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed potboiler mixes up its visceral chops, ultra-violent spirals into excess and visual pizzazz with all-out attempts to show up forces that are out to destabilise Kerala in a fictional world that intermittently mirrors the real one in which those in authority lay down the rules to suit their immediate agendas.”