"Attempts To Make Prithviraj Scapegoat": Director's Mother On <i>L2 Empuraan</i> Row

Mallika Sukumaran, veteran actress and mother of actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, has hit out at the criticism against her son amid the L2 Empuraan controversy and said some people are trying to make him a "scapegoat". She also trashed theories that superstar Mohanlal was unaware of some of the scenes in the movie that have sparked a massive row.

"Some people have deliberately spread the idea that Prithviraj cheated Mohanlal and the producers, including Antony Perumbavoor, by taking up Empuran, and some media outlets have now taken it up. Knowing what happened behind the scenes of this film, I am extremely hurt that some people are trying to isolate Prithviraj," she said in a Facebook post in Malayalam.

"It is very sad that some people are trying to make my son a scapegoat without the knowledge of Mohanlal or the producers. Prithviraj has not cheated anyone associated with any film, not just those associated with this film," she wrote, adding that any problem with L2 Empuraan is a collective responsibility. "They all read the script together. They all saw the scenes being shot together and everyone said okay. And when everything is done and the movie is released, how can Prithviraj alone be responsible for it?" she said. Ms Sukumaran said there is no shot in the movie that Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor did not know about.

L2 Empuraan, which is drawing huge crowds to cinemas, has sparked an uproar due to some references to the 2002 Gujarat riots. The film's producer Gokulam Gopalan has said the production team had decided on 17 cuts in the movie and its new version will release in theatres next week.

Amid the row, Mohanlal has issued an apology and said he "regrets the pain caused" to his loved fans. The actor added that the movie's production team had decided to remove some mentions in the movie, which has sparked an uproar over some references to the Gujarat riots. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared Mohanlal's Facebook post.

"I have learnt that some of the political-social themes that have emerged in the expression of the movie 'Empuraan', the second part of the 'Lucifer' franchise, have caused a lot of disappointment to many of my lovers. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my movies harbours hatred towards any political movement, idea or religion," Mohanlal said in the post.

"Therefore, I and the Empuraan team sincerely regret the mental pain caused to my loved ones, and with the realisation that the responsibility lies with all of us who worked behind the film, we have decided together to compulsorily remove such parts from the movie," he added.

"I have lived my cinematic life as one of you for the last four decades. Your love and faith are my only strength. I believe Mohanlal is not greater than that," the 64-year-old actor said.