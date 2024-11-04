<i>Vijay 69</i>: Anil Kapoor Gives A Shout-Out To Anupam Kher - "Entire Industry Is Saluting You"

Anupam Kher is gearing up for his next film Vijay 69. The Netflix original, directed by Akshay Roy, also features Chunky Panday and Mihir Ahuja in key roles. To give a shoutout to Anupam Kher's film and to congratulate him on completing 40 years in the film industry, the veteran actor's friend, Anil Kapoor, shared a special post on Instagram. In a series of snaps, we can see the duo working out in the gym and happily posing together. In the caption, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Anupam Kher is the joker in the pack, a chameleon who can do anything. That fact that a Hindi medium boy managed to cross over and make his mark in Hollywood is a testament of his hunger to make a mark, to make his family proud with his work. I have been extremely fortunate to work with him and know him personally…”

Anil Kapoor added, “At 69, Anupam is a young boy at heart and trust me, I can vouch for the fact that he can push himself at the gym too! All the best Anupam Kher for #Vijay69.. by celebrating your 40 years in cinema, the entire industry is saluting you… We love you.”

Responding to the post, Anupam Kher wrote, “Thank you my dearest dearest friend! You are unbelievably generous and kind. Your words of encouragement push me to give my best. You are my strength and inspiration. Love you! Waiting for you to watch #Vijay69 on Netflix and gone me your feedback. Jai Ho!”

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor have shared screen space in several movies, including Ram Lakhan, Laadla, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Parinda, Tezaab, Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Lamhe, 1942: A Love Story and Dil Tera Aashiq.

Coming back to Anupam Kher's Vijay 69, the film will be released on Netflix on November 8. Last week, the makers dropped the film's trailer on YouTube with the caption, “Sapne poore karne ki koi umar nahi hoti. Sapne poore karne nikal chuke hain Vijay Matthew, kya kar payenge finish line cross?”

Vijay 69 follows the story of a 69-year-old man who takes on the challenge of competing in a triathlon. The project is produced by Maneesh Sharma.