Ananya Panday's ROFL Reply After Chunky Panday Prods Her To Cook Everyday

Ananya Panday shares a lovely bond with her father Chunky Panday. Their friendly banters on social media often put a smile on our faces. Recently, Ananya made an appearance at filmmaker Farah Khan's food vlog on YouTube. In the episode, she displayed her culinary skills by preparing chicken fried rice for her family with the help of Farah and her house cook Dilip. Chunky Panday also treated his tastebuds to his daughter's food creation. Impressed by the dish, he asked, “Ananya, why don't you cook like this every day yaar?”. The Call Me Bae star had the perfect response to the question. “Agar aap mujhe paiso do toh mai karungi, we will talk about my pagaar (If you pay me, then I will cook. Let us discuss my salary),” she replied cheekily. Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday and her grandmother Snehlata Panday loved the meal too.

Previously, we got a sneak peek into Ananya Panday's fun equation with her father Chunky Panday when they appeared in a promotional video for Dream Girl 2. The film was headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana who played the role of an enchantress Pooja. Ananya was roped in as the female lead. The hilarious clip begins with Ananya being miffed with everyone talking about Pooja when she is the lead actress. She storms into her father's office and demands that he call Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms who bankrolled the project. Chunky Panday seemingly agrees to his daughter's request and dials the number. But the story has a twist. Read all about it here:

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday made her web series debut this month with the Amazon Prime show Call Me Bae. Created by Ishita Moitra, the comedy-drama series was released on September 6. Ananya plays the role of Bae aka Bella Chowdhary in the web show.

In an interaction with news agency PTI, Ananya Panday opened up about playing her dream role in Call Me Bae. She revealed that her character has many layers.