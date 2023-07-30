Dream Girl 2: Sorry Ananya Panday, But Dad Chunky Panday Is Team Pooja

Ananya Panday in a video with dad Chunky Panday. (Courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ayushmann Khurrana's much-awaited film Dream Girl 2 is scheduled to release in theatres just a few days from now. The promos of the movie have created quite a buzz on social media as Ayushmann effortlessly slips into the garb of Pooja, the enchantress who has the town wrapped around her finger. In a new promotional video of Dream Girl 2, the film's leading lady Ananya Panday is seen visibly miffed by the fact that the world is talking about Pooja when it is Ananya who is the film's heroine. So, she storms into her father, actor Chunky Panday's chambers and demands that he call Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor's production house that is backing the film.

The doting father seemingly agrees to this demand and dials a number but as soon as Ananya exits the room, Chunky Panday mouths his popular dialogue “I'm joking” from the Housefull films. Instead, he calls Pooja and the two engage in some sweet banter.

The promo, titled Pooja ka Funky Aashiq, has been shared by Ananya with the caption, “Papa?? Really?? I thought you were speaking to Balaji!”

Watch the complete video here:

A few days ago, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the first look poster of the film that features him in a double role of sorts. The actor is seen dressed in a lehenga in one of the looks. He is dressed in a casual outfit in the second look. In the caption, he said: "Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear (This is just the first glimpse. Objects in the mirror are more beautiful than they appear)." He added the hashtags #DreamGirl2on25Aug, #25AugustHogaMast and #OneMonthToGo to the post.

The first instalment of the franchise, Dream Girl, was released in 2019 and featured Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who has also helmed Dream Girl 2.